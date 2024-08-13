Waukesha EKG screenings; young adults take potentially life-saving test

Hundreds of young people lined up in Waukesha on Tuesday, Aug. 13 for a potentially life-saving test.

21-year-old Abby Fregien describes herself as an active athlete. But do not be fooled. This is not a rest – it's a test. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh volleyball player is having an EKG screening. It can detect inconsistencies with her heart's rhythm.

"I just think it’s a very common thing that can happen when you just know about things going on in your body," Fregien said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

On Tuesday, hundreds of teens and young adults lined up at Waukesha's Fox River Christian Church.

"We’re testing young hearts because one out of 300 children have an undiagnosed heart condition," said Patti Lermer.

Patti Lermer

Lermer's son, Kai, had Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. He died in 2019. Lermer said an EKG would have been the only way to have known her son's condition. There were no warning signs and no family history.

"I feel happy that we’re able to provide peace of mind and hopefully prevent a tragedy," Lermer said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Over the last five years, Lermer said her group has screened 1,400 people. She said three found undiagnosed heart conditions. 17 were referred to their physician for further evaluation.

"As a mom, how does that make you feel?" asked FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

Kai Lermer

"Happy and sad. I’m happy we’re able to help prevent something major but sad that they have something," Lermer said.

In July 2024, the Kai Lermer Memorial Fund donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the church's gym. It is all thanks to a family that keeps the memory of Kai in their heart – while helping to keep others beating.

"This is a great opportunity, so why not take advantage of it?" Fregien said.

Tuesday's screenings also came at a reduced cost. Participants paid just $25. Lermer said an EKG through insurance can cost hundreds.