Waukesha Drug Task Force seizes firearms, cash, jewelry in probe
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Drug Task Force seized pills, firearms, cash and jewelry in a recent investigation, the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 27.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The post says the Waukesha County Drug Task Force is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, City of Waukesha Police Department, Village of Menomonee Falls Police Department, City of Oconomowoc Police Department, Town of Oconomowoc Police Department, Village of Pewaukee Police Department, and Village of Summit Police Department.