Waukesha drive-by shooting; Alan Tronco sentenced, 10 years prison

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Alan Tronco of Milwaukee on Friday, May 24 to ten years in prison plus an additional eight years of extended supervision in connection with a drive-by shooting in Waukesha in April 2023.

Tronco was found guilty on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tronco was charged along with Rushawn Williams, also of Milwaukee. Williams' jury trial is scheduled for August.

Case details

Police said shots were fired from the defendants' car as they drove through a neighborhood. Officers found at least 10 bullets in the area, and one bullet grazed another driver's leg.

Waukesha County prosecutors said it started at a house party on Wisteria Lane in Waukesha. Tronco and another man started arguing, and it continued outside the apartment building – with punches. Police said Tronco got into Williams' Jeep and drove after the other man.

"(Tronco’s) response, according to the complaint, was to get with his friend, grab the firearm out of the glove compartment and start shooting at the car to the point the other person was hit," said Court Commissioner David Herring said.

Waukesha police said officers later found both defendants driving in Fond du Lac.