Waukesha death investigation; person of interest related to victims

The Brief The person of interest in the Village of Waukesha death investigation is related to the victims, according to a family member. The family member identified the victims as 51-year-old Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana. That family member also identified the person of interest as Tatiana's 17-year-old son, Nikita Casap. Casap has not been charged in those deaths.



Investigation details

What we know:

Investigators say two people were found dead on Friday, Feb. 28, inside a Village of Waukesha home.

Family members identify the two victims as 51-year-old Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana.

"The two bodies are in autopsy today. I’m waiting to hear the results," said Donald’s mother, Judith Mayer, who spoke with FOX6 on Monday by telephone.

She confirmed a social media post from the Wakeeney, Kansas Police Department is connected to the two deaths.

Family photo: Nikita Casap, Tatiana Mayer, Donald Mayer

Person of interest arrested in Kansas

What we know:

Police in Kansas pulled over a driver who didn’t stop at a stop sign.

The vehicle he was in was reported stolen out of Wisconsin.

Police called the driver a quote, "person of interest in a double homicide" in Wisconsin.

Family member speaks

What they're saying:

"I have no idea why he would do this. He must have been in a dark place," Judith added.

She says Tatiana’s 17-year-old son, Nikita Casap, is the person in custody in Kansas.

Prosecutors charged Casap with stealing a car.

Teachers at Waukesha West High School reached out when Casap hadn’t been in school for "two weeks."

A neighbor told police he saw Casap driving his stepfather’s car on Feb. 23.

Scene outside the Village of Waukesha home.

The next day, prosecutors say Casap’s cell phone pinged along a route through Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.

When pulled over in Kansas, police say they found a gun, Donald and Tatiana’s drivers' licenses, unused ammunition, and spent shell casings.

Inside their Village of Waukesha home, police say Tatiana’s body was found in a first floor hallway with a blanket over her.

Upstairs, police say Donald’s body was found in a first floor office covered in a pile of clothes.

"I would try and talk to him – but he was very shy, quiet. Very introverted," Judith said. "I ask him a question and I would get a very monosyllable answer."

Deputies would not give an update on the case Monday, only to say that the case remains under investigation.