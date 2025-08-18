Waukesha death investigation; Nikita Casap appeared in court Monday

The Brief A teen charged in the deaths of his mom and stepfather appeared in court Monday. The two were found dead in their village of Waukesha home in February. Casap was later arrested in Kansas.



The Waukesha teen charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather appeared in court for a status hearing on Monday, Aug. 18.

During the hearing, the defense requested the matter be adjourned for further proceedings. The court adjourned the matter. Casap is due back in court on Oct. 2.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him back in May.

New charge filed

What they're saying:

Nikita Casap was previously charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of hiding a corpse and more. With his new defense attorney by his side, the 17-year-old learned of a new charge on May 7: intimidation of a witness.

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said the new charge stems from what Casap's classmate at Waukesha West High School told police.

The student said Casap added her on Snapchat prior to the death of his parents. The girl said Casap sent her "gore edits," which she explained were flashing sequences of war and horror set to Russian music.

Family photo: Nikita Casap, Tatiana Casap, Donald Mayer

The girl said Casap told her how he wanted to die by suicide and that despite a "happy childhood," he was planning to kill his parents. Casap allegedly told the girl, if anyone ever found out what he said to her, "it wouldn't end well."

WARNING : Details of this report may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Mother, stepfather found dead

The backstory:

Donald Mayer and his wife, Tatiana, were found shot and severely decomposed dead in their home earlier this year. Investigators said Casap killed them two weeks before they were found and hid their bodies under pillows and blankets.

Casap was arrested driving his parents' SUV in rural Kansas. Police said he drove around the country with the family dog – and was found with cash, jewelry and a gun.

Law enforcement scene near Cider Hills and Heather, Waukesha

Federal investigators said Casap plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump. The FBI believes Casap wanted his parents' money to "start a political revolution in the United States" and "save the white race."