Waukesha crash: Teen killed, man sentenced to 10 years in prison

The man charged in a Waukesha crash that killed 17-year-old Megan Voss pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

In Court:

Jason Zehe, 19, pleaded guilty to two felonies: homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Two other felonies and three misdemeanors were dismissed.

A judge then sentenced Zehe to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

Waukesha crash

The backstory:

Investigators determined a vehicle was speeding on Sunset Drive, ran a stop sign and hit two other vehicles at Sunset and Guthrie on Dec. 30, 2024. A Waukesha police officer spotted a car, an SUV and a pickup truck at the scene.

Flight for Life took one crash victim, later identified as 17-year-old Megan Voss, to a hospital. She died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The other people involved in the crash had non-life-threatening injuries. Officials also noted a man outside the pickup truck, later identified as Zehe.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Scene at East Sunset Drive and Guthrie Road

The complaint said Zehe told police: "I'm just a stupid boyfriend. I am just trying to take her home." When investigators asked him what happened, he said: "I was trying to take her home and then all of a sudden, I don't know, I don't know what happened." He was then asked if he was headed in the direction his vehicle was facing at the crash scene, and he answered: "Yes, I am not some (expletive) drunkard all the time. I-I-I crashed."

Zehe was arrested for operating while intoxicated. While being transported to a hospital to be checked, the criminal complaint said a paramedic asked him if he had been drinking that night, and he said: "Nothing. No. Like literally nothing. That's what I am saying." He also denied using drugs.

However, prosecutors said Zehe later said "I just wish I wasn't drunk" while being treated in the ambulance. He later said "I am the one driving, and yeah, I should get charged." At the hospital, a doctor later told an officer that Zehe said "I was a drunk piece of (expletive)."

Megan Voss

What we know:

Voss was a student at Waukesha West High School. On the day after the crash, dozens of her classmates and her brother put crosses on her parking space at the school.

"She put everyone before herself," student Tyler Sodemann said. "She was going into the healthcare field because she wanted to help other people."

Megan Voss

"She was friends to everybody. Like, she was best friends with everybody," said student Trianna Wenzel. "Even if you didn’t know her well, she was that smile in the corner – you could look at her and know everything is going to be okay."

Voss’s brother told FOX6 News the family was looking forward to Voss' graduation in the spring. He also said their dog, Bleu, who was in the car with Voss, had to be euthanized because of his injuries.