Waukesha County will not issue local mask order

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow announced on Wednesday, March 31 that the county will not issue a local mask order after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide mask mandate.

"Our residents and businesses continue to make tremendous progress in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic," said County Executive Farrow in a news release. "More than a third of our population has now had at least one dose of vaccine, hospitalizations remain low, and our cases have dropped dramatically since the beginning of the year. With these improvements in mind, residents should be able to continue to make informed choices to protect themselves and their families from the virus without a government mandate."

Individuals are encouraged to continue to take precautions as the County continues to work toward a return to normal, to keep families safe and reverse the damage to the economy.

Officials urge everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated as soon as possible to help bring the pandemic to an end. They should choose to follow all CDC guidelines, when necessary, to mitigate the spread of the virus. This includes mask wearing when social distancing is not possible.

