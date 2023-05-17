Waukesha County vehicles stolen, unlocked with keys left inside

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday it's ramping up patrols after a recent string of vehicle thefts.

The sheriff's department said at least five unlocked vehicles have been stolen in Delafield, Lannon, Merton, Pewaukee and Sussex. Police departments across the county have also reported similar activity.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Nearly all the stolen vehicles had the key or key fobs inside, too, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity or may have surveillance video of such an incident is asked to call the sheriff's department at 262-548-7122 or to the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.