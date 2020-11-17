Waukesha County to announce COVID-19 vaccination preparations

Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow and Health Officer Benjamen Jones will hold a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 17 asking residents to focus on safety ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases rise and Waukesha County Public Health enters a new phase in managing the pandemic.

Health experts are urging people to celebrate the holiday safely -- like down-sizing gatherings, holding celebrations virtually, and following safety guidelines for washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

Right now, Waukesha County has more than 4,900 cases. The Waukesha County Hospital is reporting 73 percent of ICU beds are in use.

With these numbers, the county is preparing to add new modifications to its contact tracing process to continue tracking all positive cases in the county. It is also taking its first steps in preparing for vaccine distribution as soon as December.

More information about Waukesha County’s response to COVID-19 is available at www.waukeshacounty.gov/covid19.