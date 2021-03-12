Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County testing site reduces operations as COVID-19 cases fall

By FOX6 News Digital Team
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Waukesha County officials announced on Friday, March 12 that COVID-19 testing opportunities at the Waukesha County Expo Center are being downscaled.

The reasons for the scaling back of operations include a planned withdrawal of the deployment of the Wisconsin National Guard at the community testing site, a decrease in demand for testing, and fewer active cases of the virus. 

COVID-19 testing continues to be available at clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the county.

A news release says testing at the Expo Center continues to be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., through the remainder of March, conducted by long-term community partner Village Primary Care. By March 31, all COVID-19 testing will be discontinued at the Expo Center. A new privately-operated site will open in the Waukesha area in the near future.

COVID-19 testing options continue to be available to Waukesha County residents who have symptoms of the virus or have been exposed to a positive case. 

