Waukesha County substance abuse prevention; new efforts

This National Prevention Week, Waukesha County leaders will announce new efforts to prevent substance abuse in the community on Tuesday, May 10.

For the last five years, the plan in Waukesha County to reduce opioid overdose deaths includes: narcan training, overdose prevention education sessions and support through the county crisis system for those who have experienced an opioid overdose.

Opioid overdose deaths is a concern across the state as the Department of Health Services (DHS) recorded 1,226 people died in 2020 – 83 of those in Waukesha County.

When compared to some more recent data in Milwaukee County – 612 opioid overdose deaths were recorded in 2021. So far in 2022, there have been 119 in Milwaukee County.

Fentanyl is a growing concern across the country and here in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms fentanyl has been found in toxicology reports.

According to the CDC, fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine and can be laced in opioid drugs.