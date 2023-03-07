Warrant scam, Waukesha County sheriff warns residents
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, March 7 warned residents about a warrant phone scam.
The scam involves someone claiming to be a member of the sheriff's department calling about an "outstanding warrant for failure to appear for jury duty." The sheriff's department said it would not call residents about outstanding warrants. Additionally, the sheriff's department said it does not request payment via prepaid money/gift cards – a tactic that's used as part of the scam.
Anyone who receives this type of scam call is encourages to ignore the request, hang up and call the sheriff's department at 262-548-7122.