Waukesha County sheriff closing Huber facility; here's why

Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson on Friday announced the closure of the county's Huber facility.

The Huber program allows people convicted of certain crimes to leave the law enforcement facility where they're housed for things like work or child care.

Severson said the decision comes after an assessment of operational needs that involved the sheriff's department, the county executive and the county board. Limited funding was a driving factor in the decision, along with hiring challenges, personnel costs and inflation.

"My commitment to law enforcement presence in the community, and the ability to deter, detect and enforce violations is my highest priority," Severson said in a statement. "Deputy sheriff positions are the cornerstone of law and order and are necessary to continue to keep our county safe. My intent is to maintain current law enforcement presence in the community."

The sheriff said the current Huber program is run out of a building that is decades old and in disrepair. He added that the space was never meant to be a corrections facility.

In place of the facility, Severson said the sheriff's department intends to use electronic monitoring devices for inmates assigned to the Huber program. He said those devices allow for GPS and alcohol monitoring, which are not part of the existing program.

Instead of paying staff overtime to work the Huber facility, the sheriff said the decision will allow deputies to staff main jail operations and reduce the need for overtime to fill shifts.

"This decision is not an easy one. The closing of the Huber Facility has been imminent for years," said Severson. "I have made every effort to continue to operate the program in its current form. Current financial realities dictate that I must make a change."

Statement from Jacob LaFontain, Waukesha County Board Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee Chair

"Waukesha County Sheriff Severson is making a tough but necessary decision to close the Huber facility.

"The JLE Committee has been closely monitoring the Huber program and toured the facility last year where we saw firsthand the challenges of staffing an antiquated building. The County Board approved a pilot electronic monitoring program through passage of the 2022 budget. Utilizing electronic monitoring is more efficient and will free up staff for essential duties within the main jail, and thanks to 24/7 GPS monitoring and alcohol detection, it will allow participants in the work release program to be more closely monitored keeping our communities safer."