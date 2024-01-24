Waukesha County salt dome collapse; structure 37 years old

article

A salt dome at Highway Operations in Waukesha collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 23, officials said.

The collapse of the salt dome happened around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. No one was inside or loading salt at the time of the collapse. The cause of the collapse itself is unknown.

Officials indicated the salt dome is 37 years old – and Waukesha County's oldest of three salt domes on the property at Woodburn Road.

Waukesha County salt dome collapse

Department of Public Works officials estimate about 1,600-2,300 tons of salt were in the dome – and there was snow on the roof from the recent snowfall. The structure was inspected last year by a contractor for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. DPW officials are hopeful to re-purpose and salvage the salt in the collapsed dome.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha County salt dome collapse

Waukesha County officials say they have two other salt domes at Highway Operations with more than 15,000 tons of salt available – in addition to several other salt domes at substations throughout the county.