Waukesha County retail thefts; Romanian father, daughter charged

A father and daughter from Romania are now accused of stealing from multiple Kohl's Department Stores in Waukesha County.

The accused are 35-year-old Danut Constantin and 17-year-old Gabriella Constantin. Danut faces one count of felony retail theft-intentionally take >$500-$5,000. Gabriella faces three counts of the same charge.

Muskego Kohl's theft

According to the criminal complaint, a school resource officer was dispatched on Wednesday, Aug. 9 to the Kohl's Department Store in Muskego for a retail theft involving two individuals. A young man and young woman were "actively placing items in gift bags and were concealing the items," the complaint says.

When the officer arrived on the scene, he spotted two people matching the descriptions leaving the store -- one was holding a white gift bag. The officer activated his emergency lights and the young man immediately stopped. When the officer jumped out of his squad, the complaint says he ordered the young woman to stop -- and she did. Both the young man and young woman were detained. The complaint says the pair "did not speak much English but rather their main language was Romanian." When asked about the products in the gift bag, the young man stated they did not pay for the items.

While the officer was speaking to the pair, the minivan they had been seen with left the area.

A short time later, another citizen pointed out another gift bag was on the ground. Again, both suspects advised that the bag was theirs and the items within were not paid for. With the help of the Kohl's loss prevention supervisor, it was determined the grand total of the items stolen was $2,462.90.

Eventually, the minivan pulled back into the Kohl's parking lot at the officers' location. The operator of the vehicle, Danut Constantin, was immediately stopped and placed in handcuffs.

Danut Constantin, Gabriella Constantin

In an interview, the young man told police "his father, Danut, would operate the minivan, drop them off at the location, and wait for them until they exited the store. Once they exited the store with the items, they got into the minivan operated by Danut, who would assist in driving away," the complaint says.

Officers also asked Danut questions. He stated "he dropped his children off at Kohl's, went to Walmart for something to eat, and his wife called him, so he returned to Kohl's to see what happened to his children," the complaint says.

Gabriella Constantin

Brookfield Kohl's theft

On Thursday, Aug. 10, an officer was dispatched to the Brookfield Kohl's location on N. 124th Street. After speaking with a loss prevention manager, it was determined a theft possibly occurred on Aug. 9 -- and a witness "located two suspects who stole approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise," the complaint says. Once again, the items were allegedly concealed in a gift-type party bag, the witness indicated.

After the Brookfield incident, a detective was able to produce possible identities of the suspects -- the same as those from the Muskego store. A detective stated "the suspects are part of an organized crime group from Romania known as 'the Constantins,'" the complaint says.

Officers later made contact with Danut Constantin. They showed him pictures of the suspects involved in the retail theft at the Kohl's in Brookfield. When asked if the young man and woman were his son and daughter, Constantin replied, yes.

Danut Constantin

Delafield Kohl's theft

Lastly, investigators suspected the young man and young woman were responsible for a retail theft at the Delafield Kohl's store. A little more than $3,300 in merchandise was taken from that store -- and again, surveillance video and a witness confirmed the young man and young woman were involved in the theft.

In court

The accused made their initial appearances in Waukesha County court on Friday, Aug. 11. Cash bond for Danut was set at $35,000 – $20,000 for Gabriella.

In court on Tuesday, Aug. 15, Danut and Gabriella had to be evaluated to determine if they qualify for a public defender. They both do – which is why a preliminary hearing was requested while each of them await an attorney to be appointed to them.