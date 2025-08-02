Waukesha County 'Recovery Prom' supports community help programs

article

The Brief Wisconsin Community Services hosted a "Recovery Prom" on Saturday. It brought out people either in addiction recovery or those who support the idea. Recovery Prom is also a fundraiser for the organization's all-peer support program.



Inside Waukesha Elks Lodge 400, Wisconsin Community Services hosted a "Recovery Prom" on Saturday. But at this dance, you won't find a room packed with high schoolers.

What they're saying:

It brought out community members either in addiction recovery or those who support the idea. Those out on the dance floor can attest to the power of recovery and peer support.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"When I drink alcohol it takes everything from me, and today I get to be around people I love," said attendee Bob McCrerry.

Recovery Prom is also a fundraiser for the organization's all-peer support program. Kerry Royce helped prep for prom. His wife, Susie Austin, is the brains behind the community event.

"She’s literally helped thousands, thousands of people," said Royce. "I love her so much, and I love what she does."

"It’s about helping other people getting through what they have to go through," said Austin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Austin is the peer services coordinator for Wisconsin Community Services. She's also just shy of 27 years in recovery from an addiction to crystal meth – an accomplishment worth celebrating that she wants others to feel.

"The minute that I got into recovery I knew I wanted to give back, and I knew there was so much work to do," she said.

Austin said Saturday night was also about removing the stigma surrounding those with addictions and preparing them for a better future.

"We have to have that empathy and love and kindness to share with other people so that they understand that this is a very difficult thing that people go through," she said.