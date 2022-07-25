Waukesha County Metro Drug Unit to become DEA Task Force

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday, July 25 that its Metro Drug Unit will soon transition into a DEA task force.

The Metro Drug Unit has been in existence for more than 25 years. It is led by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office -- and made up of several Waukesha County law enforcement agencies. The unit investigates local drug complaints of production and distribution of controlled substances in Waukesha County. The unit also provides investigative support for drug-related overdose cases to law enforcement agencies -- and drug-based presentations to the community.

A news release says the benefits of becoming a federal task force include increased law enforcement participation, along with financial and investigative support from the federal governor.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As a federal task force, the Metro Drug Unit will also have an enhanced ability to continue the reduction of available controlled substances within Waukesha County. It will also have the ability to purse investigations that lead to source suppliers outside of Waukesha County.