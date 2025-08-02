article

Dozens of motorcycle riders took off for a fundraiser to support the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit on Saturday morning.

Deputy Sarah Bell was paired with K-9 Maia in March. The partners were certified two months later. Maia already had extensive training in The Netherlands before they even met – and most of the commands she knows are Dutch.

"We rely on fundraising," Bell said.

The training adds up. Bell said each of the department’s four K-9s cost about $17,000. That doesn’t even cover equipment, like ballistic vests for the dogs.

Waukesha County Sheriff's Department K-9 Maia

The benefit, Bell said, is a safer community.

"She does narcotic work, she also does apprehension work, tracking, searches," Bell said of Maia.

It’s not just Maia joining the team this year. Bell said another K-9 will be needed this fall after a current one retires in September.

The bikers not only paid to participate in Saturday’s ride, they also helped raise money at a raffle and concert at Wisconsin Harley-Davidson in Oconomowoc. Bikers even got to see Maia show off some of her skills.

"It’s a pretty expensive year for the K-9 unit, so fundraisers out here at Harley are very appreciated," Bell said.

Not only is it an expensive year, it’s also a milestone one. Leaders said this is the 25th anniversary of the K-9 unit at the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

The Waukesha Deputy Charities Association organized Saturday's fundraiser.