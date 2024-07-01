Waukesha County jury duty phone scam; caller may identify as Captain Kasta

article

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about an ongoing jury duty scam.

According to officials, individuals who have received the scam calls indicated that the caller may identify themselves as Captain Kasta with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.

"The calls referenced were not generated by our department," said the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office.

Residents should be aware that the Waukesha County Clerk of Courts -Jury Program or the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office WILL NEVER call and ask that you provide your personal financial information, credit card information, or demand the purchase of gift cards to avoid immediate arrest for failure to appear for jury service.

If you receive a suspicious phone call or email demanding payment of a fine/warrant for failing to appear for jury service, please contact the Waukesha County Clerk of Court's Office at 262-548-7504 and your local law enforcement agency.