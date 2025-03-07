Waukesha County jail worker found not guilty in 2023 inmate death

The Brief One of two women accused in the 2023 death of a Waukesha County inmate has been acquitted. Deborah link was found not guilty on Thursday, March 6 in the death of Randy Glenn Jr. The second person charged in connection with Glenn's death is set to go on trial in May.



A Waukesha County jury found Deborah Link not guilty on Thursday, March 6 in connection with the death of an inmate in 2023. Link was one of two Waukesha County Jail workers on watch when Randy Glenn Jr. died.

A family member of Glenn told FOX6 News by phone that she was disappointed with the verdict.

Inmate death

The backstory:

In January 2023, Glenn was arrested for a traffic stop and was found dead in his Waukesha County jail cell the next morning. He was in custody for approximately 14 hours.

Randy Glenn Jr.

Two jail workers, nurse Deborah Link and Lt. Joanna Grace, were charged with "abuse of residents of penal facilities." Their cases were ultimately severed from each other – and they were tried separately.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say Link inspected a baggie that fell from Glenn's mouth. Link told police Glenn denied swallowing anything and that he was "fine."

Officials say Glenn repeatedly denied he swallowed anything.

Link's employer

What they're saying:

Link's employer, Wellpath, issued a statement when Link was charged saying the company "supports Nurse Deborah Link throughout this process."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After a four-day trial, a jury found Link not guilty on Thursday.

Johanna Grace

Cases against Lt. Grace

What's next:

In autumn 2024, Grace was sentenced to four months in prison for smuggling contraband into the Waukesha County Jail in a separate case.

Grace's trial for "abuse of residents of penal facilities" is expected to start in May.