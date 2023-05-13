Woman who arrived at Waukesha County Jail now identified: sheriff

article

UPDATE: The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department announced around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 that a previously unknown woman who arrived at the county jail has now been identified. No further assistance from the community is needed.

The original story is available below.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is requesting the public’s help with identifying a woman who walked into the jail in the early morning hours on May 8.

Officials said the woman had walked into the jail lobby and was emotionally distraught. The woman advised she did not know who she was, where she lived, or how she came to be in the jail lobby.

The woman was wearing a floral print long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes. She is a white woman between the ages of 25-40, 5’3" tall, weighing 190 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was found to be in good health. Officials said facial recognition, along with other forms of technology, was used to attempt to identify the woman without success.

If you believe you know who the woman is, please contact the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-548-7122.