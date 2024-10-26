article

The Brief A former jail worker has been sentenced to federal prison for smuggling contraband to an inmate. Prosecutors said she worked with people outside the jail to bring in marijuana and a cellphone. She is also accused in a Waukesha County case related to an inmate's death.



A former Waukesha County Jail worker has been sentenced to four years in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to providing marijuana and a cellphone to an inmate.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 34-year-old Johanna Grace committed the offense while serving as a sheriff's department lieutenant. She worked with people outside the jail to bring in contraband.

When she realized the crime would be discovered, federal prosecutors said Grace shared internal law enforcement reports with those same outside associates. She acknowledged that, as part of her conviction, she obstructed justice.

Grace is also accused in a Waukesha County case related to an inmate's 2023 death.

Jail death case

Investigators said Randy Glenn Jr. was arrested during a traffic stop for a probation violation connected to prior drug convictions. Prosecutors said Glenn was found dead in his Waukesha County Jail cell the next morning, and an autopsy found five small bags containing nearly 10 grams of cocaine in his stomach.

Washington County was assigned to investigate Glenn’s death. In a news release, investigators said: "There were no obvious signs in the cell to suggest the cause of death." During intake, a guard told investigators he heard "choking or gagging sounds" and believed Glenn was "trying to ingest something."

Prosecutors said Deborah Link, a jail nurse also charged in the case, was told about it. According to prosecutors, she even inspected a baggie "that fell from (Glenn's) mouth." Link told police Glenn denied swallowing anything and that he was "fine."

Later that night, Glenn was "sweating very heavily." Grace, a lieutenant, was on duty at the time. Detectives said she found "two plastic bags" on the floor during Glenn’s strip-search. Investigators said she was "notified of the medical concerns" – but didn’t document it in her end-of-shift log.

Grace pleaded not guilty last year to felony abuse of residents of penal facilities.