article

A Waukesha County Jail inmate is accused of breaking the sprinkler system in his cell on March 1 and causing $1,500 in damage.

According to a criminal complaint, Charles Virgil was "upset that he was not being released." Correctional officers said he "tore up numerous pieces of toilet paper" and then hit the sprinkler with a blanket.

Prosecutors said water flowed out of Virgil's cell, carrying the toilet paper with it to a nearby drain that then clogged and flooded the area.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

The Waukesha Fire Department responded to turn off the sprinkler system. Contractors were brought in to replace the sprinkler head, which the complaint states cost an estimated $1,500.

Virgil is now charged with interfering with fire fighting and misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Court records show he has two other open cases in Waukesha County related to battery and resisting an officer – and was last in court on March 4.