Waukesha County Jail electrical incident, worker's face burned

article

An electrical contractor working at the Waukesha County Jail was injured on the job Wednesday, March 6.

The sheriff's department said the 19-year-old was in the process of completing some wiring work when he was hurt. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening burns to his face.

The Waukesha Fire Department said an over-pressured battery was to blame for the incident. Technicians were already working on that battery by the time fire department personnel arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Featured article

The incident did not compromise any security operations at the jail, the sheriff's department said.