Waukesha County I-43 Rock Freeway improvement project OK'd

A plan to improve the I-43 Rock Freeway in Waukesha County has been given the green light from the state.

Gov. Tony Evers approved the $16.6 million project from WIS 164 to Moorland Road in Waukesha County. The work includes improvements to Racine Avenue (County Y) roundabouts and Moorland Road Park and Ride.

Work is scheduled to begin on April 1.

Improvements planned

Milling, patching, and resurfacing of roadway with asphalt.

Repair box culverts and retaining walls.

Various drainage improvements.

Replace High Friction Surface Treatments to the roundabouts on Racine Avenue (County Y) intersections.

Resurfacing of Moorland Road Park and Ride.

Replace signs and pavement markings within project limits.

Traffic impacts

Construction along I-43 will be performed during the nighttime hours with single lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 55 mph during construction activities.

The work on the Racine Avenue (County Y) roundabouts will be performed during nighttime hours utilizing intermittent full closures.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2024. All work is weather dependent and subject to change.

