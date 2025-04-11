Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County I-94 resurfacing project begins Monday, April 14

By
Published  April 11, 2025 1:53pm CDT
Traffic
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • Construction crews will be out on I-94 in Waukesha County starting Monday, April 14.
    • Workers will be repairing pavement and tackling some signal work.
    • This project is expected to be completed by late spring.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers who frequent I-94 through Waukesha County should note that construction work will resume between WIS 83 and WIS 16 starting Monday, April 14. 

Construction barrels back out

What we know:

Workers will be tackling the following: 

  • Concrete pavement repair
  • Final pavement markings
  • High friction surface treatments
  • Signal work
  • Installation of overhead Dynamic Message Sign (DMS)
  • Restoration and touchup work

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The remaining work will happen during overnight, off-peak hours.

  • Overnight lane and ramp closures on eastbound and westbound I-94
  • Overnight full closure on westbound I-94 for DMS installation
  • Overnight lane closures on local roads

Construction on this project began in May 2024 and is scheduled for completion later this spring. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million contract. To learn more about what lies ahead, you can visit the project webpage.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

TrafficWaukesha CountyNews