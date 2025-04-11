Waukesha County I-94 resurfacing project begins Monday, April 14

article

The Brief Construction crews will be out on I-94 in Waukesha County starting Monday, April 14. Workers will be repairing pavement and tackling some signal work. This project is expected to be completed by late spring.



Drivers who frequent I-94 through Waukesha County should note that construction work will resume between WIS 83 and WIS 16 starting Monday, April 14.

Construction barrels back out

What we know:

Workers will be tackling the following:

Concrete pavement repair

Final pavement markings

High friction surface treatments

Signal work

Installation of overhead Dynamic Message Sign (DMS)

Restoration and touchup work

The remaining work will happen during overnight, off-peak hours.

Overnight lane and ramp closures on eastbound and westbound I-94

Overnight full closure on westbound I-94 for DMS installation

Overnight lane closures on local roads

Construction on this project began in May 2024 and is scheduled for completion later this spring. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

What you can do:

Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million contract. To learn more about what lies ahead, you can visit the project webpage.