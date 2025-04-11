Waukesha County I-94 resurfacing project begins Monday, April 14
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Drivers who frequent I-94 through Waukesha County should note that construction work will resume between WIS 83 and WIS 16 starting Monday, April 14.
Construction barrels back out
What we know:
Workers will be tackling the following:
- Concrete pavement repair
- Final pavement markings
- High friction surface treatments
- Signal work
- Installation of overhead Dynamic Message Sign (DMS)
- Restoration and touchup work
The remaining work will happen during overnight, off-peak hours.
- Overnight lane and ramp closures on eastbound and westbound I-94
- Overnight full closure on westbound I-94 for DMS installation
- Overnight lane closures on local roads
Construction on this project began in May 2024 and is scheduled for completion later this spring. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.
What you can do:
Payne and Dolan is the prime contractor for the $22.3 million contract. To learn more about what lies ahead, you can visit the project webpage.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.