Waukesha County I-94 multi-vehicle crash; 4 hospitalized
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Multiple people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 eastbound at Pewaukee Road (Highway 164) on Monday, Oct. 13.
What we know:
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. and involved four vehicles. The four occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
As a result of the crash, eastbound I-94 was fully closed at the Highway 16 interchange. All lanes were reopened by approximately 6:30 p.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The City of Waukesha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, the City of Pewaukee Fire Department and the City of Waukesha Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office