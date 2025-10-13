Waukesha County I-94 multi-vehicle crash; 4 hospitalized

article

The Brief Four people were hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash on I-94 eastbound in Waukesha County on Monday. The crash shut down eastbound lanes near Highway 164 for about 90 minutes. Multiple agencies assisted at the scene; the cause remains under investigation.



Multiple people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 eastbound at Pewaukee Road (Highway 164) on Monday, Oct. 13.

What we know:

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5 p.m. and involved four vehicles. The four occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

As a result of the crash, eastbound I-94 was fully closed at the Highway 16 interchange. All lanes were reopened by approximately 6:30 p.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The City of Waukesha Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, the City of Pewaukee Fire Department and the City of Waukesha Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.