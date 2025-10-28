Body found in woods, Waukesha man on trial for girlfriend's death

The Brief A Waukesha man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend and hiding her body. The victim's body was found in the woods, in the town of Delafield, in 2022. The trial is expected to continue through the end of next week.



A body was found in the woods. Now, the deceased's boyfriend is on trial for homicide.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said 57-year old Matthew Pahl killed his live-in girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, and hid her body. It was back in September 2022 that a construction worker found the body in the woods off of Golf Road in the town of Delafield.

Homicide trial

What they're saying:

After boarding two vans Monday to see the crime scene in person, the jury in the Matthew Pahl trial returned to the courtroom to hear more testimony on Tuesday. There were also graphic photos.

Death investigation in the town of Delafield (September 2022)

Defense Attorney Peter Wolff: "You could not come up with a cause of death or manner of death, correct?"

Forensic Anthropologist Janamarie Trusedall: "There was no evidence of trauma."

Investigators reviewed surveillance video. Pahl said he took Pavlons to his appointment at Orthopedic Associates and left Pavlons in his truck. When he came out, she said she was gone.

Despite being in a relationship for more than 20 years, prosecutors noted Pahl never reported Pavlons missing.

Prosecutor Kristi Gordon: "Had you heard from Matt that he didn’t know where she was?"

Georgiann Pavlons: "No."

Georgiann Pavlons, Stephanie's mother, took the stand. The defense argued the deceased Pavlons was suicidal.

Defense Attorney Pablo Galaviz: "She was a cutter, is that true?"

Georgiann Pavlons: "I don't recall that."

Video of interview with Matthew Pahl

Dig deeper:

Detectives said Pahl’s internet search history revealed he started searching for Pavlons' obituary 15 days before her body was found.

During an interview with investigators, before detectives even told them why he was being questioned, Pahl said: "Do you think I cut up a body in there or something?"

What's next:

Dozens of witnesses are slated to testify, including the daughter of Pahl and Pavlons. The trial is expected to continue through the end of next week.