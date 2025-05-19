Waukesha County funding helps elderly, those with disabilities with lift program

The Brief The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Waukesha County helps older people and those with disabilities. The lift program grant is funded by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. There is no income requirement for this program, but you have to be a Waukesha County resident 18 and older to apply.



There is free money available to help older people and those with disabilities in Waukesha County get around easily.

Local perspective:

Wherever 74-year-old Ann Blackney goes, she needs a little help getting there. But without a boost, her scooter is just too heavy to lift on her own.

Blackney has joint pain and Parkinson's disease.

What we know:

She is one of 30 people so far using Waukesha County's Vehicle Modification Program, administered by the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC).

Sarah Pfeiffle is the outreach coordinator for Waukesha County’s ADRC. The group received $100,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to help add a mechanical lift to the vehicles of eligible residents.

"We started this as a pilot program in September of last year," Pfeiffle said.

Blackney’s lift would have cost her $5,000. The grant covered the entire cost.

"We live in an apartment complex," Blackney said. "I could go around the walkways with it, but other than that, I was pretty well stuck."

Pfeiffle said there’s still money left to help others. And soon, she said, there could be many more people in need.

Dig deeper:

In the next 25 years, Pfeiffle said one out of every three people in Waukesha County will be 60 years or older. Additionally, a recent ADRC study found 14% of people in the county aged 50 and older reported feelings of loneliness.

"We want folks to get out there," Pfeiffle said. "We know someone who is socially isolated or experiencing loneliness, their risk factors for complicated health issues increase."

Blackney said it was only a matter of weeks before her grant was approved.

"I’m so much more mobile now. Go out and around," she said. "It’s really fun. Really fun!"

What you can do:

There is no income requirement for this program, but you have to be a Waukesha County resident 18 and older to apply. You also have to have a disability that impairs your ability to drive, ride or access a personal vehicle – or requires the use of a mobility device or transfer aide which cannot be accommodated in a personal vehicle without modifications.

Anyone interested should reach out to the ADRC of Waukesha County.