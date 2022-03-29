Waukesha County fatal crash; rear-end collision on I-94

article

One person is dead and another injured following a crash Monday night, March 28 on westbound I-94 at Moreland Boulevard in Waukesha County. It happened around 9:20 p.m.

According to authorities, two vehicles traveling westbound on I-94 in the area of Moreland Blvd were involved in a rear end collision. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.

After impact, both vehicles came to a rest in the left two lanes of traffic. A full freeway shutdown for westbound traffic was required for crash investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

One driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and the other driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.