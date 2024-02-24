Waukesha County fatal crash, woman's family calls for accountability

article

Loved ones of Brianna Gregory, the woman killed in a Waukesha County crash, continued their push for answers on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Gregory, 20, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Jan. 5. Saturday's "Justice for Bri" rally outside the Summit Police Department sought accountability – including charges or citations against the drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash.

"It’s all a lot of information that’s definitely just not adding up according to what was presented in those crash reports," said Kendale Allen, a spokesperson for Gregory's family.

According to police, Gregory was driving southbound on State Highway 67 and had slowed or stopped – preparing to turn onto eastbound Genesee Lake Road. Another southbound vehicle then rear-ended Gregory's vehicle, pushing her into oncoming traffic where a northbound vehicle struck her. The 20-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

"There have been no charges or citations yet because the investigation is not complete," Summit Police Chief Michael Hartert said in a statement to FOX6 News. The chief added that Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the investigation and, because they investigate crashes across the state, it can take longer to complete reports.

Fatal crash scene near State Highway 67 and Genesee Lake Road, Summit

Those who rallied Saturday are also looking for a change at the intersection where the crash happened. Police said State Highway 67 is a 55 mph road with no traffic control.

"We’re looking for a roundabout, we’re looking for stop lights, stop sign, a dead-end where you can’t turn," Allen said.

Family said Gregory was on her way to a job interview when the crash happened. A GoFundMe online fundraiser was established for a memorial.

Full Statement from Summit Police Chief Michael Hartert:

"I came in to address the ‘protesters’, which were actually some family members and friends of Brianna, which were very respectful. I gave them the same information that I’ve given to Brianna’s mother – there have been no charges or citations yet because the investigation is not complete. The State Patrol was tasked with doing the reconstruction of the accident. This is because they are experts in this area. Unfortunately, since they are relied upon for this service throughout the state, it sometimes takes a while to perform all the complex computations and complete the reports. We also enlisted the help of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Computer Forensics Lab to examine cell phone evidence. Once the investigation is complete, the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office will be asked to review the matter and determine the appropriate course of action. I’m hopeful the initial review will happen this coming week."