Waukesha County fatal crash; balloon release for victim

A balloon release was held for a woman killed in a three-vehicle crash in Waukesha County on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The woman, Brianna Gregory, was 20.

The crash happened on Jan. 5 at State Highway 67 and Genesee Lake Road in the Village of Summit.

Police said Gregory was ejected from the vehicle and she died at the scene.

Family said this isn't the first time this has happened at that location.

"They said a couple days ago there's another accident that happened at this intersection," cousin Uniqua Woodson said. "So something has to change. Something has to be done because it's the second time. What, is three times the charm? So, what is it going to take?"

Police said Gregory was stopped, preparing to turn, when she was hit from behind.

She was pushed into oncoming traffic and was hit.

Police say State Highway 67 is a 55 mile per hour road with no traffic control.