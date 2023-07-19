Waukesha County Fair Skid Row concert canceled; how to get a refund

article

The Waukesha County Fair's Skid Row concert set for July 22 was canceled due to illness, officials announced Wednesday night, July 19.

Winger and Warrant will still perform on Saturday with a start time of 6:30 p.m.

Fair organizers said they were unable to find a replacement for Skid Row.

Anyone looking to receive a refund for the ELITE VIP and VIP concert tickets will need to send an email by Thursday, July 20 at midnight.

Emails should be sent to info@waukeshacountyfair.com with the subject line: 2023 Ticket Refund. The inclusion of name, email address and order number will help expedite the refund process. If the ticket is scanned/redeemed, a refund will not be issued. Refunds will be made within a week of receiving the email.

General fair admission tickets are not refundable.

Again, Winger and Warrant will still perform and tickets are still valid for the show.