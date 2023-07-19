Waukesha County Fair food, fun kicks off: 'Seeing is believing'

The Waukesha County Fair kicked off its five-day 2023 schedule Wednesday, July 19.

"Seeing is believing" – that's the theme for this year's fair. At 181 years old, the oldest county fair in the state still packs plenty of surprises and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I think there’s something here for all," said Chrissy Gluege, the fair's executive director. "We want people to come out, enjoy it all."

It's a feast for all the senses. Amir Wasiullah shared apple pie nachos with his sons Wednesday.

"These amaze me. Never had I thought that would be a combination," he said.

Apple pie nachos at the 2023 Waukesha County Fair

Jayme Kalashian whipped up the creation. Two weeks ago, her signature dish was featured on an A&E cooking competition.

"I like to play around with food, so I just come up with weird ideas," said Kalashian. "I watched part of it where they showed my apple pie nachos…I got distracted and didn’t finish watching the show."

Kalashian won the whole thing.

Farther down the midway, cheers for a different kind of competition drew people in. Four times per day, Pleasure Valley Farm goes wild.

Pig races at the 2023 Waukesha County Fair

"I enjoy doing this so much – I really do," said the farm's Larry Laux. "My goats will come out, they’ll race. Then I have two groups of pigs and two groups of ducks."

The smiles mean everyone is a winner. That's the magic of the fair – seeing is believing.

The fair continues every day through Sunday, July 23.