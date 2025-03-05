Waukesha County deputy battling cancer, event raises nearly $25K

article

The Brief A Waukesha County deputy is battling a "rare, aggressive cancer." Steve Lyles has been with the department for nearly 20 years. A fundraiser at Steel Tank Brewing raised nearly $25,000.



A fundraiser to support a Waukesha County deputy as he battles cancer raised nearly $25,000 at the end of February, and there are still opportunities to help.

Steel Tank Brewing in Oconomowoc hosted "Pints for a Purpose" in February. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson on Wednesday said hundreds of people showed up to support Deputy Steve Lyles at the fundraiser.

"Without the support and generosity of everyone involved, this event would not have been the success that it was," he said in a statement. "From organizing and setting up the event, to securing silent auction donations – all within a matter of three weeks – the efforts did not go unnoticed and showed an immense support for Steve."

Steve Lyles

The backstory:

Lyles has served Waukesha County for nearly 20 years. He's currently a member of the Firearms Unit and Defensive and Arrest Tactics unit, in addition to his normal duties. He also served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.

For the past five years, Lyles has been battling papillary renal cell carcinoma (PRCC), a type of kidney cancer – which he calls a "rare, aggressive cancer."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cancer diagnosis, treatment

Dig deeper:

When Lyles went to the emergency room at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, doctors initially thought he had blood clots in both his lungs. Doctors found a mass on his left kidney. He was 47 years old when diagnosed. Through it all, he kept working.

"In 2020, I had a surgery to remove the kidney itself. After that, I went back to work full time," Lyles said. "It’s been great support with the sheriff’s department. They treat me very well. I’m just lucky. I’m blessed."

Lyles said he started a medical trial in June 2020, consisting of intravenous therapy and medications. During the summer of 2024, doctors told him those treatments failed.

"Since then, I’ve been looking for another treatment. I finally found one. I went to Boston," Lyles explained. "Right now, I’m just waiting for that medication."

Lyles said the cancer has spread to his lung and abdomen.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"Now I’m starting a new journey with a new medicine in hopes it will be a long journey," he said. "But my understanding – it could be a journey of three months or five years. Really, it’s just body dependent. We’ll see what happens."

Support for deputy

What you can do:

The Waukesha Deputy Charities Association set up a GoFundMe to help Lyles and his family offset the medical costs associated with treatment.