Waukesha County DA opposes Oswald's request to go to Canadian prison

article

One of the men responsible for an infamous and deadly shootout in Waukesha County 30 years ago wants to serve the rest of his prison sentence in Canada.

Ted Oswald is asking the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for a transfer under the International Prisoner Transfer Program.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper said Oswald is a Canadian national, which would make him eligible for consideration.

Related article

However, Opper said she objects to Oswald's request for a transfer.

In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Opper said she opposes the transfer because:

Oswald would "symbolically escape his sentence" and he must "serve his sentence in Wisconsin and be held accountable to the people of Wisconsin."

The program is intended to, in part, "assist persons serving prison sentences in their rehabilitation upon release." In Oswald's case, the "release date far exceeds his life expectancy, so the rehabilitation goal will be unmet."

The completion of a transferred offender's sentence shall be carried out according to the laws and procedures of the receiving state. "Thus, Canada's rules as to parole would determine the date which Mr. Oswald is released from prison, not Wisconsin's."

The full letter from Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper is below:

Related article

Opper told FOX6 that officials in Wisconsin and Canada would need to agree on the transfer in order to be considered.

The 48-year-old Oswald was convicted along with his father, James, after robbing a bank and killing Waukesha Police Capt. James Lutz.

Oswald is currently serving a life sentence at Stanley Correctional Institution.