Waukesha County Expo Center COVID testing site closes

Waukesha County Public Health and Waukesha County Emergency Management announced the closing of the temporary COVID-19 testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center as of Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. – the end of scheduled hours.

Accelerated Clinical Labs had opened the temporary testing site in the Dairy Barn at the Waukesha County Expo Center – near Northview Road and Delafield Street – for COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

COVID-19 testing capacity continues to increase in Waukesha County, with testing available at several area clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the county, officials said.

Individuals should seek testing when experiencing symptoms or 5-7 days after being exposed to a person positive for COVID-19.

The Waukesha County Public Health COVID Hotline is available to answer any pandemic-related question. Call 262-896-8430, select option 1. For questions about COVID test results, call the state of Wisconsin COVID Results Hotline at 866-419-6988.

Information on COVID-19 testing preregistration, insurance, testing site locations and hours can be found on the Waukesha County website.