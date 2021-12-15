Expand / Collapse search

Waukesha County Expo Center COVID testing site closes

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Waukesha County Expo Center article

Waukesha County Expo Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Public Health and Waukesha County Emergency Management announced the closing of the temporary COVID-19 testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center as of Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. – the end of scheduled hours.

Accelerated Clinical Labs had opened the temporary testing site in the Dairy Barn at the Waukesha County Expo Center – near Northview Road and Delafield Street – for COVID-19 testing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

COVID-19 testing capacity continues to increase in Waukesha County, with testing available at several area clinics, pharmacies, and other locations throughout the county, officials said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Individuals should seek testing when experiencing symptoms or 5-7 days after being exposed to a person positive for COVID-19.

The Waukesha County Public Health COVID Hotline is available to answer any pandemic-related question. Call 262-896-8430, select option 1. For questions about COVID test results, call the state of Wisconsin COVID Results Hotline at 866-419-6988.

Information on COVID-19 testing preregistration, insurance, testing site locations and hours can be found on the Waukesha County website.

Kroger ending some COVID benefits for unvaccinated workers
article

Kroger ending some COVID benefits for unvaccinated workers

Kroger is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated.

COVID testing, Racine's Festival Hall continues through Jan. 6
article

COVID testing, Racine's Festival Hall continues through Jan. 6

National Guard COVID-19 testing will continue at Racine's Festival Hall through Thursday, Jan. 6, Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox announced on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

UW Health expert talks COVID 1 year into vaccinations

Dr. Bill Hartman with UW Health joined FOX6 News on Tuesday, Dec. 14 -- one year after the first COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Wisconsin.