Waukesha County Courthouse threat; man accused, second time in months

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The Brief 18-year-old Camron Gatson Staples was arrested for threatening to "shoot up" the Waukesha County Courthouse. Staples admitted he fabricated the threats and claims of having a gun because he wanted to be arrested. Previously charged with similar threats in December, he is currently held on a $10,000 cash bond.



For the second time in just a few months, a Milwaukee man is accused of making threats to "shoot up" the Waukesha County Courthouse. The accused is 18-year-old Camron Gatson Staples – and he faces the following new criminal counts:

Terrorist threats-public panic or fear

Felony bail jumping (four counts)

Courthouse threats

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Waukesha County sheriff's deputies were dispatched on Monday afternoon, April 27, to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department on W. Moreland Boulevard for a report of a man with a gun. A call came into the office line at the sheriff's department. The clerk reported the caller "stated he was going to 'shoot up the courthouse' and I ain't playin.' The male continued to make statements about wanting to kill deputies and would state, 'shoot you all,'" the complaint says.

Camron Gatson Staples

The criminal complaint says while the caller was making the statements, the clerk alerted another clerk about what was happening on the phone. The man on the phone "stated he was outside the courthouse and was going to shoot anyone that 'came at him,'" the complaint says. The caller also said "Waukesha County deputies are gonna pay." Upon further questioning, the man on the phone stated he was at his house on N. 34th Street in Milwaukee. When asked if he had a gun, the man stated he did, the complaint says. The man on the phone also identified himself as Camron Gatson Staples.

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A detective took the phone from the clerk and began speaking with the defendant. The defendant "stated he called and made threats to 'shoot up' the courthouse because he knew that would get him arrested," the complaint says. The defendant also reported "he went and bought a gun today and was coming to the courthouse shortly if law enforcement didn't arrive to speak with him," the court filing says. When the detective told the defendant that law enforcement was on the way, the defendant hung up.

According to the criminal complaint, the detective then called the group home where the defendant lives. A worker there stated "he heard the defendant on the phone saying something about a 'deputy,' 'guns,' and he heard (the detective's voice)," the court filing says. The worker also confirmed the defendant did not have access to guns or illegal drugs, and used the landline phone to call the sheriff's department.

Camron Gatson Staples

What they're saying:

The defendant was later taken into custody in Milwaukee. He was taken to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and interviewed. The court filing says the defendant admitted calling the sheriff's department and making threats. He "stated he wanted to go to jail, which is why he made the phone call and statements," the complaint says. The defendant denied wanting to hurt anyone.

Initial appearance on new charges

What's next:

Gatson Staples made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on these new charges on Tuesday, April 28. Cash bond was set at $10,000. A competency hearing has been ordered – and Gatson Staples is due back in court on June 5.

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Gatson Staples was previously charged with making terrorist threats back in December.