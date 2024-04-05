Man runs from Waukesha County court appearance, arrested: video

A man was arrested after the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department said he ran from the courtroom during a hearing on Thursday, April 4.

Prosecutors charged 29-year-old Deonta Woods with escape, obstructing an officer and four counts of felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, Woods was in court for a drug case and a judge ordered $20,000 cash bail. He then ran out of the courtroom.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Multiple deputies told Woods to stop running, the complaint states, but he kept going and eventually ran out of the building and jumped over a fence. He was found less than a mile away from the courthouse and ran when a deputy spotted him.

The complaint states a deputy repeatedly ordered Woods to stop, but Woods kept running. Eventually, the deputy used a taser and took Woods into custody. He was then taken to a hospital for medical clearance and jailed.

Woods made his initial court appearance on the new charges Friday – his cash bond set at $25,000.