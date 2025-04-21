Waukesha County Courthouse construction; new wing, courtrooms open

The Brief Waukesha County has re-opened part of its courthouse after it was closed for 18 months due to the ongoing renovation project. A wing of the courthouse reopened with 11 new courtrooms, making it easier to navigate. The entire renovation won’t be over until 2027.



It was a maze for the last 18 months, but now it is a lot easier to navigate the Waukesha County Courthouse.

What we know:

Waukesha County public works director Allison Bussler is excited to show off Waukesha County’s 11 new courtrooms in a wing of the courthouse. Bussler said the new wing has family and civil courtrooms.

Waukesha County Courthouse construction

"The wayfinding for the public is going to be simplified greatly as of today," Bussler said. "It’s the biggest construction project in Waukesha County history by a landslide."

FOX6 News was there in September 2023 when "Phase 2" of the building's renovation kicked off. The $150 million project turned the courthouse into a maze. So much so, the county had to paste dots on the floor to help people navigate.

Related article

It was the only way to reach the eight new courtrooms that opened during "Phase 1" in 2021. Now it’s a straight shot through the main entrance.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The courthouse was originally built in 1959 when the county’s population was nearly 160,000. Today, it’s more than 400,000.

Dig deeper:

But Bussler says a round of construction next year will shake things up again.

Waukesha County Courthouse construction

"We’ll ask the public to enter through the administration building," Bussler said. "We’ll have to redirect those folks a little bit."

Bussler said the renovations will also bring some sheriff’s department offices into the courthouse. She said that will cut down on people skipping out on paying fines or being fingerprinted because they currently have to go to a separate building.

There’s hope these new features and eventually easier access will bring peace of mind.

Waukesha County Courthouse construction

"When you have court, it can be a stressful day," Bussler said. "And to get lost right before finding your courtroom just added to the stress of the day."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

The next phase of construction will target administrative spaces.

The entire renovation won’t be over until 2027.