Waukesha County coordinates COVID-19 vaccinations of residents 65+

Waukesha County Public Health and its healthcare system partners Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and ProHealth Care announced on Monday, Jan. 25 that they are coordinating vaccination of adults 65 and older.

Waukesha County’s healthcare providers already serve most residents aged 65 and older. These providers have begun reaching out to patients to notify them when they can schedule a vaccination appointment.

Right now, healthcare workers are getting vaccinated so they can assist in vaccinating the rest of the community.

IMPORTANT: While the vaccine is very limited, residents should understand that, even though they are eligible to be vaccinated, it may be several weeks until they are able to schedule an appointment.

What can you do now?

