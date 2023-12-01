Cellphone tower frustrates Waukesha County homeowners: 'It's awful'

A 165-foot cellphone tower went up in Vernon this week, but it’s sending mixed signals to those living nearby.

Chris Mecha is not happy about his new view. He and most of his neighbors live in Big Bend, their homes surrounding the Vernon property leased to Diamond Communications.

"It’s kind of intimidating if you ask me," Mecha said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Vernon signed off on the project three years ago. The Scenic Ridge of Big Bend homeowners association sued – and lost. The association appealed the decision and won last fall, arguing Big Bend property values, and neighborhood aesthetics, should have been considered.

Vernon again approved the permit with two new trustees on the board, and the association took them back to court.

Cellphone tower installed in Vernon, seen in Big Bend community

"We’re still in the middle of litigation," said Mecha.

Homeowners like Geri Gaglione said they built their homes in a way that block views of existing high tension electric towers cutting through the neighborhood.

"There’s plenty of farm field across that the tower could have went on," Gaglione said. "How does this happen when we’re all residential property here?"

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

In a letter filed earlier this year, an attorney representing Diamond Communications said its new tower replaces cell services on power lines 300 yards away.

Diamond Communications said the Wisconsin Electric power company wouldn’t renew existing Verizon and AT&T leases, leaving the company to either build a new tower or drop service.

Neighbors wish the location wasn’t so close.

Cellphone tower installed in Vernon, seen in Big Bend community

"Obviously, it’s awful, right? Who wants to look at that every morning?" said resident Cheri Novak. "To put it in the middle of a community of 10 homes that have been here for 20 years just seems disrespectful to the community at large."

Diamond Communications said the new tower received all necessary zoning, regulatory approvals and building permits. Their attorney wouldn't answer questions about the pending lawsuit. A hearing is scheduled in February.

FOX6 News stopped by the property owner’s home who is leasing their land to Diamond Communications, but no one answered the door. FOX6 also emailed and spoke with Vernon’s village administrator in person, asking for an interview or statement. He, too, did not reply by Friday's deadline.

Money on the line

Just how much money is on the line for landowners who lease to communication companies? Hugh Odom, the owner of Tennessee-based Vertical Consultants, said property owners can earn thousands of dollars each month.

Odom said the type of debate playing out in Waukesha County is only going to intensify in communities across the country.

"With 5G, you’re going to have to build up to a million new cell sites across the United States," he said. "Currently, there are about 500,000 cell sites – you’re almost doubling the amount you already have."

Experts said the demand consumers put on their cellphone companies for data and coverage help fuel the need for more towers.