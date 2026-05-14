Waukesha County burglaries, 3 Chilean nationals sentenced

The Brief Three men from Chile have been sentenced for a string of Wisconsin burglaries. Prosecutors said they stole "high-value items" from homes in the town of Delafield. Two of the three men still face charges for similar crimes in Ozaukee County.



Three Chilean nationals, charged after a string of Waukesha County burglaries last year, have now been sentenced.

Men sentenced

In court:

Enjerbet Rojas Silva, 20, was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in prison and three years of extended supervision. He had pleaded guilty to burglary, and a second felony was dismissed.

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On the same day, 24-year-old Luciano Silva Cifuentes pleaded no contest to burglary, and a second felony was dismissed. He was then sentenced to five years in prison and three years of extended supervision.

The third man, 20-year-old Leandro Pino Uribe, pleaded guilty to possession of burglary tools in April. He was sentenced to time served in the Waukesha County Jail.

Leandro Pino Uribe, Enjerbet Rojas Silva, Luciano Silva Cifuentes

The backstory:

In December, Waukesha County prosecutors presented evidence that the men were part of a large group who illegally entered the U.S. from Chile. They were based in Florida and drove to Wisconsin multiple times.

The burglaries happened in October 2025 and December 2025.

Prosecutors said the three men targeted "expensive" homes in the town of Delafield that had woods in the backyard. They broke glass windows or doors to get inside and stole "high-value items such as jewelry." They were accused of using Wi-Fi signal jammers to block home security systems.

Dig deeper:

In a separate case in Ozaukee County, Rojas Silva and Silva Cifuentes are accused of committing multiple burglary-related crimes.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from three different Mequon burglaries, which were carried out in a similar fashion to those in Waukesha County, that happened in May 2025 and October 2025.

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