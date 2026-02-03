Mequon burglary suspects charged; arrest warrants issued

article

The Brief Enjerbet Rojas Silva and Luciano Silva Cifuentes of Florida are charged in a series of Mequon, Wisconsin, residential burglaries. Prosecutors say the duo ransacked high-end homes near wooded areas, stealing over $25,000 in jewelry, cash, and luxury goods while using pillowcases to carry the loot. Investigators used cellphone and license plate data to link the suspects—identified as Chilean nationals.



Two men with addresses in Florida are now charged in Ozaukee County in connection with a series of burglaries in Mequon in 2025. Those men are 19-year-old Enjerbet Rojas Silva and 24-year-old Luciano Silva Cifuentes, previously identified as Chilean nationals. They face the following criminal counts:

Burglary of a building or dwelling (Silva Cifuentes)

Theft-movable property-$10,000 to $100,000 (Silva Cifuentes)

Criminal damage to property-multiple counts (Silva Cifeuntes, Rojas Silva)

Burglary of a building or dwelling-multiple counts (Silva Cifeuntes, Rojas Silva)

Theft-movable property-$5,000 to $10,000 (Silva Cifuentes, Rojas Silva)

Birch Creek Road burglary

According to the criminal complaint, Mequon police were dispatched on the evening of May 24, 2025, to a residential burglary alarm. When officers arrived at the residence on Birch Creek Road, they noted a patio door on the home was shattered. The complaint says a police K-9 "tracked a scent from the residence...to a line of trees north of the property." A drone was used in the search, but no suspects were located.

Investigators walked through the Mequon residence. It "appeared thieves rummaged through the den, which had various drawers opened," the complaint says. But there were electronics, money, and sterling silver in the dining room which were not taken. A small office in the basement of the home and a bedroom was ransacked, the court filing indicates.

The homeowners provided a list of stolen items, "which included over $20,000 in jewelry" and a decorative pillow case, the complaint says.

Hunt Club Court burglary

On the evening of Oct. 16, 2025, Mequon police were dispatched to a home on Hunt Club Court to investigate a burglary. The homeowner told police when he got home he "noticed muddy shoe prints on the carpeted stairs going from the first floor to the second," the complaint says. The homeowner also said rooms were rummaged through and ransacked. He also saw shattered glass from the back door.

The homeowner noted "several pieces of jewelry, cash, and coins were missing," the complaint says. In total, the thieves caused roughly $1,400 in damage to a glass door and safe. The complaint says the "thieves also stole approximately $3,000 in jewelry, $2,500 in coins/cash, and a pink pillow case." Also taken were a fake Rolex and a fake Louis Vuitton purse.

Creekside Court burglary

A third burglary investigation was initiated on Oct. 19, 2025 at a home on Creekside Court in Mequon. The home was unoccupied and for sale. The homeowner was "notified by a neighbor that a window in the rear of the house was broken," the complaint says. The family had moved out and there were no valuables remaining in the residence. The complaint says the furniture in the home was "mostly staging."

Investigators noted several open drawers in the residence. The "window to the master bedroom was shattered and there was mud on the carpet. A pillow was placed on the inside of the window frame, likely to cover any remaining shards of glass. There was a second pillow located directly outside of the window, in the mulch and dirt," the complaint says.

Identifying the suspects

Mequon detectives were aware of ongoing theft rings across the country, "likely being committed by South American nationals," the complaint says. The burglaries being committed all had similar methods. Many of the residences were "near parks or heavily wooded areas, concealed from local traffic," the complaint says.

Detectives used cellphone and location data. It showed four international mobile subscriber identifiers (IMSI) "routinely traveled across the country together, with multiple trips to and from Florida," the criminal complaint says. Investigators paired that cellphone data with Flock camera data to locate suspects.

In December, police monitored the path of several cellphone devices as they went into Wisconsin. Deputies in Waukesha County initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be tied to the phones. The driver was identified as defendant Silva Cifuentes and the passenger as Rojas Silva. A third person in the vehicle was also identified as a Chilean national.

When investigators searched the vehicle, they located Sawzall blades, radio antennas, window punches used to break glass, and "possibly fraudulent ID cards and passports," the complaint says. All three subjects in the vehicle were identified by Homeland Security as being in the country illegally.

Arrest warrants

What's next:

Silva Cifuentes and Rojas Silva are in police custody in Waukesha County. Warrants have been issued for their arrests in Ozaukee County.

