Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association annual tack sale fundraiser

Waukesha County
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association tack sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, with 100% of the proceeds benefit youth equestrian education through the 4-H Horse Project in Waukesha County.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

The importance of 4-H involvement

FOX6 WakeUp visited the Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association’s tack sale to learn more about the annual event and the importance of kids being involved in 4-H.

