Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association annual tack sale fundraiser

Waukesha County 4-H tack sale fundraiser
The Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association’s tack sale is the project's largest fundraiser of the year. 100% of the proceeds benefit youth equestrian education through the 4-H Horse Project in Waukesha County.
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association tack sale is the largest fundraiser of the year, with 100% of the proceeds benefit youth equestrian education through the 4-H Horse Project in Waukesha County.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the Waukesha County Expo Center.
The importance of 4-H involvement
FOX6 WakeUp visited the Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association’s tack sale to learn more about the annual event and the importance of kids being involved in 4-H.
Waukesha County 4-H Horse Assoc. tack sale
FOX6's Spencer Tracy donned a hat to check out the Waukesha County 4-H Horse Association’s annual tack sale, which benefits youth’s equestrian education through the 4-H Horse Project in Waukesha County.
.