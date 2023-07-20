Waukesha County 4-H after-school program celebrated at fair

It is not just all about animals and food at the 2023 Waukesha County Fair. 4-H kids have photography, paintings, sewing, and more on display inside the Expo Center.

For the first time, the School District of Waukesha partnered with the UW Extension for an after-school 4-H program. It was available to kids at Hawthorne Elementary School this past school year. District officials say 72 students took part. Their exhibits are featured among hundreds of others from people all across Waukesha County.

"It makes me feel good because they see everybody’s artwork and stuff like that," said Caleb Heintz, age 10.

"Just giving them an opportunity to be themselves and grow and do something fun at school," said Nina Cruz, Hawthorne parent liaison.

Volunteers worked with Hawthorne students on projects designed around leadership and cooking – even rocketry and scale models.

4-H plans to expand to other schools in Waukesha.

The Waukesha County Fair runs through Sunday, July 23.