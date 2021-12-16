Waukesha condo evacuation: Displaced resident resource event held

The Red Cross assembled a dozen different agencies under one roof Thursday, Dec. 16 to help Waukesha condo owners forced to leave their homes.

Residents said it has become a full-time job trying to get ahold of some of those agencies as they deal with moving out and finding a new place to live.

Inside Elmbrook Church, help from Waukesha County Economic Support, Legal Action of Wisconsin and other groups was available to help those who were quickly ushered out of the Horizon West Condominiums.

"In this case, it’s certainly a unique instance with the condo situation," said Justin Kern, Red Cross of Wisconsin communications director. "I’m sure that legal assistance will help guide them to the right direction on that side of things."

Wednesday and Thursday's strong winds will not prompt any additional city inspections. After being deemed "unsafe" by inspectors, 65 people are now displaced. They are allowed back in to move out under strict guidelines.

Horizon West Condominium Homes in Waukesha

"Weather is a factor," said resident Mary O'Herron. "We want everyone out before something comes along and blows the building down."

Alicia Halvensleben lived in the building for almost six years. Thursday, she attended the multi-agency resource center at Elmbrook Church.

The Red Cross also provided a meal for the residents as they attended the forum. Organizers that the aftermath of this shock will be felt for weeks and months to come.

"If there are things that we are able to put the word out – we will certainly let our media partners know, so people can make contributions to help these folks," Kern said.

The resource center remained open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.