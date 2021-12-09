Waukesha condo collapse threat, Horizon West evacuees homeless

Residents evacuated from an unsafe condo in Waukesha began the process of packing up for good Thursday, Dec. 9, a week after they were evacuated.

One resident said she wishes the community would step up and help these residents like they’ve done for Christmas parade victims. The Red Cross said Thursday five people were still living at there a shelter they established at Elmbrook Church.

"We’re in a pretty bad bind," said Kipp Kennedy. "We don’t have a home!"

Sixty-five people are left homeless after inspectors deemed the Horizon West condo building unsafe.

"You grab and go," said Mary O'Herron. "You leave the heavy things – the obviously heavy things – for the hefty people to carry out."

People like O’Herron loaded up a shopping cart, scribbling,"Home sweet home for 30 years" on the wall as she left. Residents are being given two four-hour shifts to pack up all their belongings and leave for good. When asked whether she feels safe in the building, O'Herron said: "I try not to think about it."

There’s one elevator and only seven people will be able to accompany owners during their shifts. O’Herron’s sister also lives in the building. Both are staying at a B&B until Christmas Eve, when they’ll move again.

"There are still many people in the building who don’t know where they are staying going forward," said O'Herron. "They might be with friends right now. I think some are still at the church."

On Wednesday, officials released dozens of reports, photos and videos related to the building. Engineers noted problems with the balconies which, when removed, revealed even more structural issues with the condo itself. In the worst-case scenario, officials say it could have caused a cascading collapse starting with the top floor.

"We had a moving company that was going to move some of us," said Kennedy. "They canceled because they said it’s not safe to go in the building."

As residents left messages in the window Thursday, saying goodbye for good, they said they’re relying on the kindness of strangers:

"It’s all about community," said Tom Zimmermann, neighbor. "It’s all about help and giving a helping hand. That’s why I’m donating boxes."

We’re told everyone will have to be moved out by Dec. 31. It’s unclear when the building will be torn down.