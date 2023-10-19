Waukesha compost pilot program, drop-off site to gauge interest

Waukesha has a new plan to keep food waste out of landfills – not only protecting the environment, but saving tax dollars.

While other communities offer curbside compost pickup, a new compost drop-off site will let residents dispose of food scraps at the same place they already get rid of things like yard waste. It may sound inconvenient, but leaders are hopeful it will work.

"It’s a resource for people to bring recyclable materials," said Dustin Nolan, the city's recycling and solid waste coordinator.

From now until the end of the year, Nolan said the city is also accepting food waste. It’s part of a pilot program to gauge interest in composting.

"The goal is to divert less material going to the landfill, more to a compost operation, and that could save tax dollars," he said.

In a landfill, organic waste generates methane – a flammable greenhouse gas. A Wisconsin DNR study from two years ago found organic waste was the largest category of waste in landfills statewide. In fact, the DNR said the amount of food waste in Wisconsin landfills doubled over a 12-year period.

"There absolutely is a financial piece to this. We pay per ton for solid waste, for trash going to the landfill," Nolan said.

Waukesha is partnering with Compost Crusader to take care of what is collected. It services roughly 2,500 households throughout the region, many of which get curbside collection just like garbage and recycling.

"We can take cooked meat, bones, dairy – that potato salad that sat in the back of your fridge for too long," said owner Melissa Tashjian. She said only Sturtevant and, now, Waukesha have drop-offs.

Waukesha hopes the model can be beneficial for people in apartments or condos who can’t compost in their own backyards.

"What we are doing with these food scraps is recycling them and creating soil that can be used back into the community," said Tashjian.

At the end of the year, Nolan said the city will assess what worked and what didn’t with the program. Food waste is accepted at the drop-off site at no charge to Waukesha residents. For comparison, a curbside pilot program in Milwaukee a few years ago cost participants about $13 per month.