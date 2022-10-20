Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy: Support through woman's art

A lot of eyes are on Waukesha this week as the trial for Darrell Brooks wraps up a second full week. But what about the people living in the community – who just want to feel support?

One Waukesha woman's passion is art.

"Stayed up and hand-painted it and designed it," said Breanne Breu.

Breanne Breu

Combine that with a heavy heart – and Breu came up with a special design.

"To me that just really shows Waukesha," Breu said.

Breu lives in Waukesha – a community where the words "Waukesha Strong" are exactly what she feels the community is – since the Christmas parade attack.

"I’ve seen a lot of hand holding. Or the arms on the shoulder just really showing that support," Breu said.

Six people were killed and dozens more injured during the parade in November 2021.

With the trial underway, Breu wants people to feel support. So she hand-painted a design – and printed it on a heat-press transfer for anyone to pick up.

"It just shows really how compassionate Waukesha has been throughout this," Breu said.

Breu's simple idea took off – with more than 100 people placing orders.

"It just really shows the togetherness and the support," Breu said.

Breu was not at the Christmas parade. But the memories from that day stick with her a year later.

"As I was making them, really feeling and hearing like my close friends voices in my head again," Breu said.

If you would like a t-shirt, Breu is a member of the Waukesha Strong Facebook page. Just message her there.